Weddings in India are full of colour, music and joy. Whether the couples choose an elaborate or modest ceremony, these multi-day events are full of rituals and traditions that are meant to make the wedding a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Baarat, a celebratory procession for the groom, is one such custom involving live music and dancing and is the key highlight of most north-Indian weddings. It shows the excitement and happiness of starting a new journey in life. However, when people separate or get divorced, it is associated with a lot of sadness. Recently, a father broke the stereotype by organising a ‘baraat‘ for his daughter on her way home after her divorce. The father, while expressing his support for his daughter, said that she should be treated with dignity and respect when her inlaws do something wrong.

The video of the same was posted by the father himself on Facebook. While sharing the video, Prem Gupta wrote on the platform, “When your daughter’s marriage is done with great pomp and show and if the spouse and family turns out to be wrong or does wrong things then you should bring your daughter back to your home with respect and honour because daughters are very precious.” In the video, the woman’s family members can be seen cheerily joining her and bursting crackers. They can be seen clapping hands and one of the women appears to be hugging the daughter. The whole family moves like a baraat, enjoying through the streets.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 12,000 views and 228 likes.

“Congratulations,” wrote a user.

“Loved the fatherly spirit, awesome. Salute to the great father. Its absolute bezzati to the hopeless in-laws. Many best wishes for the daughter for a new beginning,” added another person.

“Proud of you,” wrote a third user.

A fourth person commented, “Good decision.”

“Everyone should follow the same,” commented a user.