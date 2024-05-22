Watch: Man Fined ₹1000 for Driving Audi Without Helmet; Vows to Wear It to Avoid Future Fines

A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi was fined Rs 1,000 for a rather unique offense – driving his Audi without a helmet.

Bahadur Singh Parihar, who heads a local truckers’ union, received a text from the city traffic police informing him of the fine. On checking the Parivahan website, he found that it said he was caught riding a two-wheeler sans helmet. But he was driving his Audi car.

According to an NDTV report, the fine included a photo of a two-wheeler. The vehicle type, however, was listed as ‘Motor Car’. Classic mix-up!

Parihar approached the traffic police to clear up the matter. He was told the issue will be looked into after the Lok Sabha elections.

In a video shared on Instagram, Parihar can be heard saying in Hindi what roughly translates to, “The traffic police challaned me for driving my car without a helmet. I am having to drive my car wearing one; what if they issue a challan again?”

Watch the video here:

The video has gained 14,000 views within four days. Reacting to the video, one user said, “Even F1 drivers wear helmet.” A second user wrote, “One should know that if a wrong challan is issued on your vehicle, you can report the error to the respective police station from where the challan has been issued via online report option. After proper verification if they found the challan issued was by mistake they will revoke it and the person doesn’t need pay any single rupees.”

A third user commented, “Up is like wild wild west everything is possible there.” Another user said, “Brother that’s why be careful and be alert.. Anything can happen in UP….”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)