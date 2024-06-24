Watch: Man Detained for Tagging Women Tourists with “Price Tags,” Video Sparks Outrage

Jaipur/New Delhi: A Rajasthan man was detained yesterday for allegedly harassing women tourists and sharing their videos on social media, the police said.

He posted several offensive videos on his Instagram account, causing widespread outrage.

In one video, Guru was seen making derogatory remarks and assigning “rate tags” to the women tourists near Amer Fort in Jaipur. “She is available for ₹ 150, she is for ₹ 200, you can get her for ₹ 500 and this one is for ₹ 300,” Guru is heard saying.

Guys like these are the reason why international tourists have bad experience in India. @jaipur_police should arrest this guy for harassing tourists and teach him basic civic sense and the meaning of Atithi Devo Bhava. pic.twitter.com/I59AymLtHQ — Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) June 22, 2024

Unaware of the situation, the women continued to wave at the camera.

As the video went viral on social media, several X users tagged the Jaipur Police. Responding to the posts, the police said they have detained the man and the case is being investigated.

इंस्टाग्राम के माध्यम से एक रील इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो रही है, जिसमें कुछ विदेशी महिला पर्यटकों को छूकर अभद्र व्यवहार कर अनर्गल मिथ्या बातें करने वाले आरोपित के खिलाफ पुलिस ने सख्त कार्रवाई की। @KumariDiya — Jaipur Police (@jaipur_police) June 23, 2024

It was found that the man forcibly made the tourists buy stuff from his shop at Amer Market in Jaipur, the police said.