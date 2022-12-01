Abu Dhabi: A reaction of a young American girl to Azaan (call to prayer) for the first time in a Dubai mall is breaking the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video has been doing rounds on the internet after it was posted by Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his Twitter account.

بالفطرة .. شد انتباه الطفلة الأمريكية عام 2014 صوت الأذان لأول مرة في مول دبي، وببراءتها عبّرت عن إعجابها pic.twitter.com/GrpVGIQWhE — سيف بن زايد آل نهيان (@SaifBZayed) November 27, 2022

“Instinctively, the attention of the American girl in 2014 attracted the sound of the call to prayer (Adhan) for the first time in the Dubai Mall, and with her innocence, she expressed her admiration,” he tweeted

In a video clip, which was shot in 2014, a young girl in a striped dress is seen holding a stuffed toy in one hand and looking around her in amazement while she hears the call to prayer from mall speakers.

“That’s a good one,” she is heard telling her father who answers: “That’s the call to prayer (Adhan). What do you think?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was in a Muslim country and the bee did not hear the call to prayer even once a month. And when I arrived at Dubai airport a month after hearing the call to prayer, I went towards him like this girl. It is a Muslim country. If there is no call to prayer, it is sadder,” a user commented.

“This is me on my balcony every time I hear the muezzin calling to pray. I am not a [Muslim] but love to listen to it,” said another.