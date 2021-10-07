Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov having a friendly face-off with Cristiano Ronaldo

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov’s love for football is not a secret. Recently, he attended English Premier League club Manchester United at the Old Trafford Stadium.

Khabib who is often seen supporting United through his social media posts, also met footballers Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a short clip and photos of his meeting with the footballers, he also shared a snippet that resembled the pre-game face-off before UFC fights. Both, Ronaldo and Nurmagomedov donned an intense look while coming face-to-face against each other before the friendly duel turned into a warm embrace. They also exchanged a friendly bout of wrestling but with huge smiles on their faces.

Nurmagomedov shared these moments on social media and wrote:

“He is a best ever, keep doing your things Champ, you inspire millions of people around the World @cristiano.”