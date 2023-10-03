A teenager in Kerala transformed a Maruti 800 car into a mini Rolls Royce lookalike using his customisation skills. An automobile enthusiast named Hadif said the entire modification cost him ₹ 45,000.

In a YouTube video, uploaded by channel ‘Tricks Tube’, the 18-year-old said that he is passionate about cars and likes to make replicas of luxurious cars. He also mentioned that he created the Rolls Royce-inspired logo for his car by himself.

The video has amassed more than 3 lakh views on YouTube. The boy spent several months on the project and has completely redesigned the Maruti 800 with a new body kit. He has tweaked the interiors, changed the front end of the car and replaced it with a new panel featuring a bold, bulkier design, with Rolls Royce-inspired grille and headlights.

Hadif had previously worked on a Jeep project, using a motorcycle engine.

To transform the car, he used metal sheets, welding work, and components from other used cars.

Earlier, a video of a BMW car changing into a ‘Transformer’, just like alien robots from the iconic science fiction Hollywood movie also went viral. It also caught the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra, taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Chairman of Mahindra Group informed that the modified vehicle was created in 2016 by a Turkish company named Letvision.