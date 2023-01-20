Srinagar: Owners of the Srinagar-based logistics app ‘FastBeetle’ will be seen pitching their business proposal before the ‘Shark Tank’ judges tonight.

The Shark Tank episode featuring the Kashmir entrepreneurs will be aired on Sony tonight.

‘After watching the show last year, we never thought we would be standing on that carpet pitching our business idea to renowned sharks. Watch us today at,” Sheikh Samiullah said in a Tweet.

In 2021, FastBeetle owned by Samiullah and Abid Rashid had become the first Kashmiri startup to raise $100,000 in a pre-Series A funding round led by a clutch of angel investors including Sandeep Patel from Nepra, entrepreneurship evangelist Saurabh Mittal, Vikram Sanghvi, Rohit Qamra, and a few non-resident Kashmiris.