Srinagar: A video of two Kashmiri kids doing bhangra in snow is going viral and winning the hearts of netizens on social media.

The kids can be seen dancing to a Punjabi song and the video is being shared by many netizens on social media websites like Facebook and Youtube.

The video is apparently shot from a JCB during recent snow clearance operations. Most parts of Kashmir valley had received moderate to heavy snowfall earlier this week.

Few netizens are so impressed with the dance that they are asking for the address of the kids.

“Can any body send me the the address and location along with cell number of parents of these sweet boys (sic),” wrote a netizen on Facebook.



Quite a few similar comments praising the boys too can be found on social media.