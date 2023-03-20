Singer-composer from Jammu So Dee has released his debut song ‘Who Knows’ with popular Bollywood singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song “Who Knows” has been shot in Dubai and has so far garnered over 2.4 million hits on YouTube alone, just within a week after its release.

“I am thankful to Yo Yo Honey Singh, and the entire team who especially listened to my song and encouraged me for making a debut with him. After the song was released, my spirits have become higher and I feel very much motivated,” So Dee told reporters.

The Jammu rapper said he would soon be releasing two more songs.

“I have two big songs coming very soon, and I will share them with you all in the coming months.” This song reflects my quest for knowing more about the person residing inside me,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer So Dee belongs to the Sodhi family of Jammu.