Watch: J&K pace sensation Umran Malik breaks stumps during net session

Umran Malik, the new pace sensation from Jammu and Kashmir impressed everyone in the recently concluded IPL.

From bowling the fastest delivery in the season to consistently delivering at high 140 kph, Umran found a way to impress team Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Now, a video is going viral in which Umran is seen shattering the stumps with his pace during a net bowling session for SunRisers Hyderabad.

The video which has nearly 600K views was uploaded by SRH early this month.

Umran has also been chosen as Team India’s net bowler for the ongoing T20 World Cup.

“Yes, he will be staying back with the team as net bowler. He was impressive in the IPL and we feel it will be a good idea to have the batsmen face him at the nets. It will also be a good exposure for him to bowl to the quality batsmen like Kohli and Rohit,” reports quoting sources said.

Earlier, pace sensation Umran had said that bowling fast comes naturally to him and ever since the starting, he has bowled quickly to disrupt the batters’ concentration.

Umran clocked 153 kph to bowl the fastest delivery of IPL 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Malik achieved this feat in the fourth delivery of the ninth over against Devdutt Padikkal.