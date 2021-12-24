Srinagar: A driver and a co-passenger escaped miraculously after they jumped off a moving jeep that skidded off the Gulmarg road and fell into a deep gorge.

Gulmarg has been witnessing intermittent snowfall since morning. Roads have become slippery, though the authorities have pressed men and machinery into service to clear the roads.

“Driving in winter in Kashmir can be an absolute nightmare. I hope the occupants of this jeep all got out in time. It’s shocking how flimsy the barriers that have been installed are. Source of video – a WhatsApp forward. This is the Gulmarg Road earlier today,” tweeted Omar Abdullah, former chief minister.

Kashmir weather, a private weather forecasting portal, said a spell of light rain/snow is expected at most places in in the union territory between 26 and 28 December.

Moderate snowfall is expected at a few places, mostly in higher reaches.

As of now, there is no chance of heavy snowfall anywhere.

“No continuous rain/snow is expected, so, chances of any good snow accumulation are very less in plains.In some areas, it can be a single shower with no accumulation. No major spell is expected during the next 10 days, ” it said