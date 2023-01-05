Jacqueline Fernandez paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on January 4. She reached Katra early morning.

Following a brief stay in Katra, she made her way on foot to the Bhawan to pay respects at the revered shrine.



She returned to Katra in the evening. Jacqueline Fernandez also praised Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) for providing all facilities to the devotees.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus.