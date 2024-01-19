A video allegedly showing the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) targeting Palestine University’s main campus building in Gaza is viral on social media. The United States has requested clarifications from Israel regarding the widely shared footage.

The video depicts what appears to be an abandoned university building before explosions, likely caused by bombs concealed within, erupt and send shockwaves in all directions.

US State Department spokesperson David Miller refrained from making any comments on the video, citing insufficient information.

Birzeit University condemns the brutal assault and bombing of @Al-Israa University campus by the Israeli occupation south of #Gaza city, this occurred after seventy days of the occupation occupying the campus; turning it into their base, and military barracks for their forces pic.twitter.com/vot9s1z3tz — Birzeit University (@BirzeitU) January 18, 2024

Reports from witnesses in Khan Yunis, the main city in southern Gaza, described gunfire and air strikes. The Israeli military targeted this area, claiming it as a stronghold for members and leaders of Hamas.The Palestinian Red Crescent reported intense artillery fire near Al-Amal hospital, with Gaza’s health ministry, under Hamas control, confirming 77 deaths overnight.

The Israeli military’s Givati Brigade engaged in close-quarters combat, using tank fire and air support, claiming the elimination of dozens of terrorists, news agency AFP reported.

The United Nations warns that the ongoing conflict, which began with Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, has displaced approximately 85 per cent of Gaza’s 2.4 million population. Many are now crammed into shelters, facing challenges in accessing essential resources like food, water, fuel, and medical care.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported 24 cases of hepatitis A and a significant number of jaundice cases, emphasizing the urgent need for improved aid access.

Since Hamas’s attacks on October 7, casualties in Israel stand at around 1,140, mostly civilians. Militants also took hostages, with some still held in Gaza. Israel claims that at least 27 hostages have been killed.

In response, Israel has vowed to “annihilate” Hamas, launching relentless air and ground offensives. The Hamas-run health ministry reports at least 24,620 Palestinian casualties, comprising approximately 70 percent women, children, and adolescents.

