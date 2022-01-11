Srinagar: The sheer thrill and adrenaline rush of gypsy drifting on a snowy day has been captured to perfection by Kashmir Off-Road, a local adventure, and motorsport club.

In a heart-pumping video, the driver is spotted drifting his gypsy seamlessly on the snow-draped ground.

Drifting is a driving technique where the driver intentionally oversteers, with loss of traction, while maintaining control and driving the car through the entirety of a corner. The technique causes the rear slip angle to exceed the front slip angle to such an extent that often the front wheels are pointing in the opposite direction to the turn (e.g. car is turning left, wheels are pointed right or vice versa, also known as opposite lock or counter-steering).

“It’s not something to be encouraged. For drifting, you need to be a very experienced driver. Because every time your car is sliding, it’s not how driving should be. You need to have excellent control over steering, accelerator, and even braking in order to avoid any untoward incident,” Ali Sajid, Owner, and Founder Kashmir Off-Road Club said.

That said, the gypsy seen in the video is installed with a roll cage and other safety gears. “This is done to ensure extra protection for the driver,” he said.