Srinagar: Students in the Kashmir valley are welcoming the fasting month through a range of special programmes in schools ranging from stage performances to ‘Ramadan stories’.

The social media handles of Valley-based schools are full of posts in which students can be seen engaged in various activities related to Ramadan.

The Oasis Educational institute organized an ‘Istaqbaal-i-Ramadan’ programme in which students made Ramadan greeting cards and were also seen doing stage performances.

In one of the performances, cute boys dressed in white kurtas and Pathan suits besides turbans can be seen talking about the five fundamentals of Islam – Shahadah, Salat, Zakat, Sawm, and Hajj.

The performance was liked by the netizens as was seen in the Facebook comments.

“May Allah bless you all,” commented Talib Shezaan on Facebook.

The Delhi Public School Srinagar too is sharing Ramadan-related posts having the participation of students on Facebook.

In one of the videos, students cutting across religious lines can be seen wishing Ramadan Mubarak.

The video too is being liked by the netizens with Javid Iqbal commenting on Facebook: “Ramadan Mubarak to all of you little dolls. May Almighty Allah bless you always with lots of happiness and success in your life.”

The Delhi Public School Srinagar has also started a ‘Ramadan story’ series where students share experiences related to the fasting month.

RJ Zikra sharing her ‘childhood #Ramadan story’ is being liked by the netizens.

Netizens are liking the video with Shafiya Waseem commenting on Facebook: “It is just love to listen to your Kashmiri words (sic).”