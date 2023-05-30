Cricket legend MS Dhoni made a heart-stopping ‘retirement’ remark after CSK’s IPL win on Monday.

‘Best time to announce my retirement but…’ he said after the match that made the Ahmedabad crowd go berserk.

“Looking for an answer? Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say “Thank you very much”, but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide,” said MS Dhoni.