Srinagar: Harisa is Kashmir valley’s all-time favourite winter delicacy. However, of late several new cuisines have made foray into Kashmir.

Haleem, which looks like harisa, is one such dish that is now being served in Kashmir. Though it is an Iranian origin dish, Hyderabad is famous for its haleem in India.

In Hyderabad, it is usually served in the holy month of Ramadhan for iftar and can be found everywhere.

Haleem can also be found at a few other places like Delhi and now restaurants in Kashmir too are serving the delicacy.



In a recent blog by ‘Kashmirfoodgram’, the chef from Nizam Srinagar tells about the haleem served here.

Haleem is a type of stew that is widely consumed in South Asia, the Middle East and Central Asia. Although the dish varies from region to region, it optionally includes wheat or barley, meat and lentils. It is made by blending or mashing the meat in the curry and serving hot with flat breads or on its own. The original Haleem, which is different from this variety, is an ancient Iranian dish served with wheat, meat, cinnamon, and sugar that remains popular in Iran to this day.