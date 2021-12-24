Srinagar: What an adventure to get a haircut in space amid stars and galaxies! This happened when astronaut Matthias Maurer actually got a new hairdo by his crewmate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maurer shared the video on Twitter that shows him getting a haircut from crewmate Raja Chari on the International Space Station. In the video, Maurer can be seen kneeling and holding onto the spacecraft as Chari uses a trimmer to cut his hair.

Step into the space salon where barber @astro_raja is a man of many talents 🚀💈💇‍♂️ Because none of us want hair in our eyes, or – even worse – the @Space_Station systems, our hair clippers come with a vacuum attached. Five stars for this space stylist's service ⭐️😉 #CosmicKiss pic.twitter.com/dDsXHaSgG5 — Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) December 19, 2021

In a witty tweet, Maurer called Chari a barber and a man of many talents. He also said that astronauts do not want hair in their eyes. “Step into the space salon where barber @astro_raja is a man of many talents Because none of us want hair in our eyes, or – even worse – the @Space_Station systems, our hair clippers come with a vacuum attached. Five stars for this space stylist’s service,” wrote Maurer.

Earlier, a ‘floating pizza party’ on the ISS and workout videos of the astronauts had taken the internet by storm.

“This is incredible how things that are so easy on earth it will be a little difficult in Space then to see it in ISS make me to appreciate every little thing that I have in earth,” commented a user. Another also joked, “NASA’s space saloon”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August this year, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet posted a clip of enjoying pizza with fellow astronauts aboard the spacecraft.