For a change, former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned DJ at a party.

Mahi & hardik seen dancing at a party with their close friends, last night in dubai 🕺🔥#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/PB5pGPSZsJ — Chakri Dhoni (@ChakriDhoni17) November 27, 2022

Dhoni was spotted at a Dubai party with his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni and Team India’s new T20I captain Hardik Pandya who joined them post his return from the New Zealand series.

Mahi Sakshi partying in Dubai with friends 💞 pic.twitter.com/kF6rs67S8D — Chakri Dhoni (@ChakriDhoni17) November 27, 2022

A video of the party has gone viral on various social media. In the video, Dhoni can be seen singing and even shaking a leg. Dhoni just didn’t party, he even turned into a DJ for a while.