Riyadh: Soccer star Karim Benzema performed Umrah in Makkah and described it as the ‘best experience’ of his life.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Benzema, who recently joined Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad, shared a video of himself in an ihram, the garments worn to perform Umrah.

“L’Unique Vérité (The one truth) #alhamdulillah,” Benzema captioned the tweet.

His tweet has been retweeted over 15,000 times while garnering three million views and over 113,000 likes.

He also shared a story on his Instagram with writing in French “Trop content” which translates to “too happy.”

On June 7, Benzema joined Al-Ittihad Club on a three-year contract after leaving Real Madrid.

On, July 27, he made his debut with the club during the King Salman Club Cup games.

Frenchman is among the top footballers who have recently joined Saudi clubs, following the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the ranks of Al-Nassr.

Benzema joined Real Madrid in 2009 from Olympique Lyonnais and became the focus of the club and its main scorer after Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus in 2018.

Benzema played 648 matches with Madrid, scoring 354 goals, and also contributed to many coronations and titles for the Spanish capital team, with whom he won the European Golden Ball.