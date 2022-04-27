The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) hosted its first-ever iftar event at the Home of Cricket, Lord’s Cricket Ground. The event was attended by a number of high-profile dignitaries and was hosted by renowned commentators Aatif Nawaz and Tameena Hussain.

Following the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal at Yorkshire Cricket Club, the ECB has been making an active effort to promote a positive culture that is inclusive of all cultures and ethnic backgrounds. Rafiq was also one of the attendees at the event.

Really enjoyable evening last night @HomeOfCricket hosting its first ever Iftar. Ramadan Kareem 🙏🏻 — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) April 22, 2022

In addition to Rafiq’s presence, cricket personalities such as George Dobell were also in attendance which made the event a success story. The attendees praised ECB and Lord’s Cricket Stadium management for taking the initiative to unite the Muslim community and promote a positive image of themselves on the international stage.

Delighted to be invited to the First ever iftar @ECB_cricket @HomeOfCricket tonight. Continuing to break barriers and pushing for more diversity and inclusion in our sport and in communities – well done to the team @TameenaHussain @sabah_hamed pic.twitter.com/2xOv3m44sR — Ebba Qureshi (@EbbaQ) April 21, 2022

Associate Producer of Sky Sports – Nakul Pande – posted a sensational video of Maghrib Azaan being recited in the Lord’s Long Room. He took it to social media and wrote: “You need not be a person of faith, only a person in possession of a soul, to find the adhan call to prayers reverberating around Lord’s Long Room spine-tingling. A beautiful moment.”