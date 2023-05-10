A viral video showing ‘MS Dhoni from 2040’ has stunned many people. Several people thought that MS Dhoni is time travelling from the future while others questioned if the video is real or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video shared by Instagram page @issa_vibe_dump, you can see an elderly man who looks like MS Dhoni. The clip is recorded from a match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. As the camera points toward the audience, a man ‘resembling’ MS Dhoni can be seen in the audience.

What takes the centre stage in the video is an old man, who looks similar to what Dhoni would look like at that age.

The clip is from match number 41 of IPL 2023 which was played between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.