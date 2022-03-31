A viral video on social media beautifully sums up the love between a brother and sister. The video shows a girl, 3 or 4 years old, crying over not being able to put the ball into the basket.

Her brother, who seems only a few years older than her, then tried to calm her down by kissing her cheek and helping her up to put the ball into the basket. The smile on the cute girl’s face by the end of the video says it all

The video has garnered a lot of love online with netizens reacting how the video beautifully sums up the love and care a brother has for his sister.

Watch the video here: