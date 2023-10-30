Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for his next release ‘Tiger3’ and fans are excited to watch Tiger back with Zoya (Katrina Kaif) on big screens. The superstar who also hosts Bigg Boss Season 17 currently is expecting that Tiger 3 may break several records.

In the latest, the superstar who is popular across the globe is trending on social media platforms as he was recently spotted watching an MMA match along with celebrity footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh. Bhaijaan was spotted sitting alongside the partner of the ace footballer and both fans of Cristiano Ronaldo and Salman Khan are sharing videos and pictures from the event online.

And now, a video of Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly ignoring Salman Khan is going crazy viral on social media. Fans of Bhaijaan are re-sharing the video on Twitter saying how can the footballer ignore the Sultan of Bollywood and a few said that Ronaldo snubbed Salman Khan when he was being introduced to several dignitaries. Ronaldo did not even look at Salman and walked past him.

A few users are of the opinion that Ronaldo does not recognises the B-town celebs and said Portugeese footballer is a global star.

“Salman Khan was brutally ignored by Cristiano Ronaldo,” wrote on Twitter user.

“Salman Khan Stands In Background As Cristiano Ronaldo Hugs Others at Boxing Match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo walking past Salman & not acknowledging him has disappointed many Salman Khan fans terribly,” another wrote. A third one wrote, “Kya bezzati hai?”

Check out the video below

Ignore your problems like Salman Khan was ignored by everyone in presence of Ronaldo. https://t.co/TAx2eHdZze — Varun Kumar Rana (@VarunKrRana) October 30, 2023

Salman Khan Stands In Background As Cristiano Ronaldo Hugs Others at Boxing Match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo walking past Salman & not acknowledging him has disappointed many Salman Khan fans terribly.#SalmanKhan #CristianoRonaldo #SalmanKhan𓃵 pic.twitter.com/g7OEh5DmF7 — Meet Prajapati (@MeetPra82522063) October 30, 2023

Bhai’s life in one frame pic.twitter.com/QBRKCOfZht — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 29, 2023

Ignore negative people from your life like Cristiano Ronaldo is ignoring Salman Khan.#CristianoRonaldo || #SalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/Laa6AsMTPx — TROLL PAKISTAN CRICKET (@trollpakistanii) October 30, 2023