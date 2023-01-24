As Cristiano Ronaldo has now moved to the elite club of the Saudi Arabian football league Al-Nassr, he has been frequently visiting top government officials of the country.

While waiting for his debut with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo had a pretty busy schedule from the start of his arrival to Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo also visited one of Saudi Arabia’s top officials where he was offered Zamzam water.

Photographs and videos of the visit have now gone viral on social media.

The 37-year-old will receive $75 million per year as per the agreement with Al-Nassr, which will make him the highest-paid footballer in history.

Recently, a photograph and a video clip of former imam of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Adel Al-Kalbani with Argentine football star Lionel Messi too had gone viral on social media. Moroccan player Ashraf Hakimi was also seen in the video.

Al-Kalbani has reportedly published the two photos and the video clip on his documented page on Twitter and commented on it by saying: “With Messi and Ashraf Hakimi.”