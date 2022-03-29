Srinagar: A video of school children turning emotional after coming to know about the transfer of their teacher has gone viral.

In the video, the students of the Government Middle School Kampora, Tangmarg cannot hold back their tears when they are told that their favorite teacher had been transferred.

The visuals of the inconsolable school children have made the netizens emotional too as can be seen through their comments.

“When these innocent children are weeping, means love attachment, affection, dedication, and what not you have given to them (sic),” Mehraj Ud Din commented on Facebook.

Netizen Majnoon Azad wrote: “It is a matter of honor of such a teacher, who gave sth to his pupil (sic).

“It’s a proud moment for a teacher when his/her students realize his need & importance. This is not a matter of deputation Or retaining but love, dedication, sincerity, hard work (sic),” commented another netizen.

Schools in the Kashmir valley had reopened on March 2 earlier this month after the long Covid break.