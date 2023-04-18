Riyadh: In a first, a child care center has been opened in the vicinity of Makkah’s Grand Mosque.

ADVERTISEMENT

The facility has been launched to take care of the children of the people who perform Umrah, local media reported.

"سبق" توثّق أول حضانة لأطفال المعتمرين والزوار بساحات المسجد الحرام.https://t.co/K3RCwe0lsJ pic.twitter.com/SKkOppNY6S — صحيفة سبق الإلكترونية (@sabqorg) April 14, 2023

According to the Arabic Daily Sabq, the child care facility center was opened in the middle of Ramzan and provides its services to worshippers with the support and supervision of the relevant government agencies.

The center looks after children under the age of six while their parents perform the Umrah, or lesser pilgrimage, and other religious rituals at the Grand Mosque.

Operating around the clock, it can host up to 80 children. It includes game areas and bedrooms and is supervised by professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first three hours of the service are offered free of charge.

Ramzan is usually the peak of Umrah season at the Grand Mosque, especially in the last ten days of the month, which is expected to end on Friday.