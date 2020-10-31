Watch: Car ploughs through Makkah’s Grand Mosque; driver arrested

Riyadh: Video footage captured the dramatic moment a car was driven at high speed across the courtyard of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, before finally smashing into one of the doors on Friday night.

A car has, just now, broken into the outer boundaries of the Grand Mosque of #Makkah & crashed right into one of the gates.#KSA#Pakistanpic.twitter.com/dfMAoqCDoy — Sadia Sheikh (@iSadiaSheikh) October 30, 2020

Saudi security authorities then arrested a man who was pulled from the car, ArabNews reported.

Reports suggest the car was driven at high speed on a road surrounding the southern square the Grand Mosque, also known Masjid Haramain, the report added, quoting the official spokesman of Makkah region, Sultan Al-Dossari.

He said the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m.

متحدث #إمارة_مكة سلطان الدوسري :

الجهات الأمنية بمكة تُباشر حادثة ارتطام مركبة بأحد أبواب #المسجد_الحرام نتيجة انحرافها أثناء سيرها بسرعة عالية بأحد الطرق المحيطة بالساحة الجنوبية اللحرم، ولم يصب أي شخص بأذى

..المقبوض عليه مواطن بحالة غير طبيعية ، وجارٍ إحالته للنيابة العامة pic.twitter.com/wOAPnq2YPf — إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة (@makkahregion) October 30, 2020

No one was hurt in the incident the report added.

Investigators said the driver of the car was a Saudi citizen who was “in an abnormal condition.”

The offender is being referred to the Public Prosecution office, it said.

Security officials remove the car involved in the incident and arrested the driver.#MasjidAlHaram is operating as per protocol with no closure.

May Allah protect the pilgrims from this king of people. Ameen 🤲 #SaudiArabia #StaySafe #Makkah pic.twitter.com/h4piues5Fr — Mohsin Saleem (@Mohsin786Saleem) October 30, 2020