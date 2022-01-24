Srinagar: In a first, the work of the J&K police is being showcased by a series titled ‘Mission Frontline’ on the ‘Discovery’.

“#Bollywood director and producer, #RohitShetty joins the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Jammu & Kashmir. From meeting the officers to undergoing vigorous training, he has stepped into real-life action. Watch ‘Mission Frontline’ on discovery+ to know if he aced this difficult challenge,” wrote Discovery Plus India on its YouTube channel.

A senior police official of the J&K police said it was for the first time that their work was being highlighted in this manner.

“First time in the history of J&K Police, its work is being highlighted by top Bollywood celebrity Rohit Shetty,” the official said.

In the promo of the episode, Rohit Shetty can be seen dressed in a SOG uniform.

“When Bollywood’s best action director, #RohitShetty becomes real-life ‘Singham’ for a day with J&K SOG Task Force, you know something epic is in store!” tweeted ‘discovery+India’.

Meanwhile, in another episode, actor and director Farhan Akhtar can be seen training with the Rashtriya Rifles (RR).

Watch: Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty ‘joins’ SOG in Jammu and Kashmir 3

“You know the experience will be nothing short of challenging when you get to spend a day training with the #RashtriyaRifles,” Farhan tweeted.

Giving details of the episode, ‘discovery+India’ tweeted: “Know more about the ‘Rashtriya Rifles’, who have dedicated their lives for our safety, only on ‘Mission Frontline With @FarOutAkhtar.”