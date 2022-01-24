Srinagar: In a first, the work of the J&K police is being showcased by a series titled ‘Mission Frontline’ on the ‘Discovery’.
“#Bollywood director and producer, #RohitShetty joins the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Jammu & Kashmir. From meeting the officers to undergoing vigorous training, he has stepped into real-life action. Watch ‘Mission Frontline’ on discovery+ to know if he aced this difficult challenge,” wrote Discovery Plus India on its YouTube channel.
A senior police official of the J&K police said it was for the first time that their work was being highlighted in this manner.
“First time in the history of J&K Police, its work is being highlighted by top Bollywood celebrity Rohit Shetty,” the official said.
In the promo of the episode, Rohit Shetty can be seen dressed in a SOG uniform.
“When Bollywood’s best action director, #RohitShetty becomes real-life ‘Singham’ for a day with J&K SOG Task Force, you know something epic is in store!” tweeted ‘discovery+India’.
Meanwhile, in another episode, actor and director Farhan Akhtar can be seen training with the Rashtriya Rifles (RR).
“You know the experience will be nothing short of challenging when you get to spend a day training with the #RashtriyaRifles,” Farhan tweeted.
Giving details of the episode, ‘discovery+India’ tweeted: “Know more about the ‘Rashtriya Rifles’, who have dedicated their lives for our safety, only on ‘Mission Frontline With @FarOutAkhtar.”
