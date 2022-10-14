A bipedal robot developed by Oregon State University Dynamic Robotics Laboratory has set a new world record in the 100-meter race.

Named Cassie, the robot achieved the feet in 24.73 seconds at OSU’s Whyte Track and Field Center, starting from a standing position and returning to that position after the sprint, with no falls.

Cassie was developed under the direction of Oregon State robotics professor Jonathan Hurst with a 16-month, $1 million grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency or DARPA.

Guinness World Records traces its roots to the early 1950s when a Guinness Brewery executive found himself in an argument about which was the fastest game bird in Europe.