Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT has stoked controversy after contests passed comments on skin tones.

ADVERTISEMENT

A clip making rounds on social media shows Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan talking about Jiya Shankar’s skin tone.

Warra Gentalman Fukra 🤧 Talking Abt Girls Face Color & Makeup



Dude #JiyaShankar ka Colour Jo Bhi Ho Most Prettiest Girl Of #BiggBossOTT2 she's so Pls#JiyaKeJabaaz pic.twitter.com/b8nMj09Vg5 — 🤧🤧 (@TereBin02) June 18, 2023

In the video, Aaliya Siddiqui can be seen saying, “Abhi gora hai, Pooja ji bhi hai, Jiya bhi hai.” To this, Abhishek says, “Jiya make up utrega toh tab pata chalega.” He further says, “Maine dekha tha, jab makeup utaara tha toh bahaut different hai.” Check out the video below.

Although it seems harmless in the clip, netizens have started a debate on why someone would talk about skin color.

From drama to controversy, a lot is happening in the BB OTT 2 house. But it looks like Abhishek Malhani’s latest comment is sending the media into a frenzy mode.