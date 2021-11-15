Team Australia ended their jinx at the T20 World Cup by lifting the title after they defeated rivals New Zealand in an epic final on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The champion team celebrated wildly first in the dressing room and then while on the plane to Australia.

Needing 173 to win, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner got the job done for the Aussies with stunning half-centuries, to seal their eighth title overall in ICC tournaments.

Celebrations started in the dressing room. Champagne was spilled over each other and beer was overflowing in the team’s dressing room.

Australia had been written off before the T20 World Cup having lost their last five bilateral series, but trumped one and all with some brilliant cricket overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aussies had the last laugh and pictures quickly emerged on social media of the squad celebrating the glory.

Steve Smith uploaded a selfie with Adam Zampa lauding his efforts during the tournament, while Glenn Maxwell was seen wearing ski-goggles during the celebrations.