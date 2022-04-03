Uttar Pradesh saw two bank robberies in a day. Armed robbers looted a bank in Bulandshahr on Saturday. According to the information, the incident took place in Ujjivan Bank of Sayana Tehsil of Bulandshahr.

The bank closes at 5 o’clock. 15 minutes before the bank closes, three masked miscreants entered the bank. The robbers pointed guns at all the employees including the guards present in the bank. Keeping everyone captive, a robber kept a watch on these people while two of his accomplices stuffed about 18 lakh rupees in a bag from the bank. After that, all three came out and fled.

Armed miscreants robbed a bank at gun point in UP's Bulandshahr. Gang decamped with Rs 18 lakh cash. pic.twitter.com/4BXXJsbQrA — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 2, 2022

The police have seized the CCTV footage of the bank. It has been told that all the three miscreants have been caught in the CCTV footage. Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh has said that five police teams have been deployed to nab the miscreants.

Meanwhile, a Punjab National Bank was also robbed in Ghaziabad on Saturday. In Ghaziabad, 4 miscreants entered the bank with weapons, held bank employees hostage at gunpoint, looted 12 lakh rupees and escaped on the bike. This incident happened in Ghaziabad in the afternoon and in the evening the bank was robbed in Bulandshahr. In such a situation, two bank robberies have happened within a few hours in these two districts of western Uttar Pradesh.