Srinagar: What might appear as an adrenaline-pumping adventure is actually a courageous attempt of an employee from Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (JKPTCL) in restoring the power supply amid the latest spell of snowfall in the valley.

The snowfall during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday caused power breakdown in many areas across the Valley. Parts of Srinagar mostly on the outskirts also faced power outage on Tuesday morning.

While this triggered a sharp reaction from the netizens on K-Twitter, the officials said that power in most of the areas across Kashmir will be restored by noon.

In a latest video shared by a local news agency, a power employee in Kashmir is seen discharging his duty in a typical dare-devil style. Anchored to a rope, he is literally on the edge as he crosses from one end of the wire to another side.

His heroic attempt to restore the downed power supply was hailed across social media. Majority of the social media users made a prayer of safety for him.

“Salute to this brave man. These are the real heroes of the society,” wrote an Instagram user, SyedNargis6.

Another user, jzymansha wrote, “May Allah keep them safe and sound, Inshaa Allah.”