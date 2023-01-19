Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is in attendance at the Al Fadh Stadium in Riyadh where Cristiano-led Saudi Arabia XI are taking on the Lionel Messi-starrer Paris Saint-Germain in a maquee friendly clash. The Saudi all star XI is made up of the best players of the Al Nassr and Al Hilal team.

Bachchan walked onto the field with some delegates of Saudi Arabia. Bachchan shook hands with players of both teams including both Messi and Ronaldo.

Ronaldo x Amitabh Bachchan is a crazy link up btw pic.twitter.com/ff6qcW01Cw — ZJ (@Zak__J) January 19, 2023

The legendary actor’s presence was not advertised and came as a delightful surprise to fans of Indian movies who had their eyes on the match.