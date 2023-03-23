Popular actor Hina Khan of Kashmiri origin is performing her first Umrah these days. Accompanied by her mother and brother, Hina gave a glimpse of her time and also showed how her hotel room had a view of the Kaaba.

In the video, she spoke about how she cannot ‘have enough’ of the view and it was always her desire to stay in such a place. Hina shared that she cannot ‘express’ her excitement and it feels ‘surreal’ to her. She zoomed the camera to give her fans of the Kaaba as she wrote, “Bas dekhte hi raho (keep on watching),” on the video.

She also shared other videos of her visit to Saudi Arabia.

“…..had to give you a room tour.. They say god is kind and when you find some angels who guide you towards the best path to reach as close to god as possible. You must thank them.. so thank you @alkhalidtours for taking care of us in the best possible way at the holiest of places. The hospitality, accommodation and the best best room view ever.. We are forever grateful for this trip to the blessed Mecca.” she added.