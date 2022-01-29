Sara Ali Khan has finally kept a date with Kashmir.

Sara Ali Khan along with her friends and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan has arrived in the valley to spend

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures and a video of Ibrahim Ali Khan skiing amidst the picturesque location. She captioned the pictures as `Jannat-E-Kashmir’.

“Home is where the brother is,” she wrote on Instagram with a bunch of emojis.

Wearing heavy jackets, she also posted a picture of a snowman sculpted perhaps by her and friends.

Sara Ali Khan’s aunt, actress Soha Ali Khan has wished them a “fantastic time”.

Earlier this month she said she was missing Kashmir. She took to Instagram and shared throwback pictures of her visit to the valley. “Major mountain missing. Especially the sun kissing. #throwback,” she wrote on her Instagram page

Sara posted several unseen pictures from the Kashmir trip with her Instagram family. They show her sitting by the lake, enjoying the scenic beauty of Kashmir, enjoying with her gang, and more. In one of the pictures, she could be seen doing yoga.

Last year, the actor visited Kashmir and posted pictures and videos. She visited different places of worship and shared the photos and videos on Instagram with her fans and followers.

“Agar firdaus bar roo-e zameen ast, Hameen ast-o hameen ast-o hameen ast. If there is a paradise on earth, It is this, it is this, it is this. Sarv Dharm Sambhav’ #kashmir #jannat #peace #merabharatmahan (sic),” she wrote last year.