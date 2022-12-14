Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s fitness guru Rahul Dev Manhas is 59 years old but he can give teenagers a run for their money.

Though he has won several competitions in the past, Rahul has now got a silver medal during a competition in Goa.

He has posted a video captioned ‘Final fight for Gold medal in master’s Category Physique ICN Goa’ on his Facebook page.

“ICN GoaThanks… friends for kind words of encouragement and appreciation…. Om Namho Shivaya ….but Judges of IC N Goa India placed me at Second place and got Silver medal. (sic),” he commented.

Netizens are congratulating Rahul on his achievement. “You’re the real champion. No one judges you better except yourself. It’s really amazing and a proud moment that you’re competing. People are following you and we have a lot of respect for you. Many congratulations Bhai for this achievement. You are a real Fighter who never looks behind. keep it up (sic),” wrote a netizen.