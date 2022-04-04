After 19 years, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin returned to WWE WrestleMania with a bang.

He stunned Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred Match. Also known as ‘The Texas Rattlesnake’, the 57-year-old defeated Kevin Owens in the main event.

The two wrestlers teed off on one another until Austin backed Owens into a corner and proceeded to stomp a mudhole through him.

Owens then grabbed a steel chair but missed as Austin ducked out of the way and stunned KO for the victory.

In other main matches, Cody Rhodes reemerged in a WWE ring to take down Seth Rollins, while Bianca Belair reigned supreme over Becky Lynch to capture the Raw Women’s Title.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair also survived Ronda Rousey.