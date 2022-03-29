Srinagar: After declaring Jammu and Kashmir Open Defection Free (ODF), Lieutenant Governor Administration is now working overtime to achieve ODF plus status.

ODF plus, which is the second phase of the Swacch Bharat Mission is defined as a village, Panchayat or ULB, which sustains its Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, ensures solid and liquid waste management and is visually clean.

The mission towards becoming ODF Plus has several components such as biodegradable waste management, including the Gobardhan Scheme, Greywater (liquid waste from kitchen and laundry) management, plastic waste management, and faecal sludge management.

The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir attained 100% open defecation free status in September 2018, well before the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) deadline of October 2 2019.

Officials said that the administration is now focusing on achieving the second phase of SBM with due prioritization to the segregation of solid and liquid waste.

Officials from the Rural Development Department said that at least 16 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) have already achieved the status of ODF+ plus in 2020.

“25 ULBs are all set to accomplish ODF+ status by the end of the current financial year and the remaining ULBs will achieve ODF+ status in 2022-23,” they said.

“Provisional targets have been set under the programme and we have road mapped them. With the rollout of Solid Waste Management, nearly 70% source segregation is likely to be achieved by 2022-23,” they said.

Officials also said that by 2022-23, 690 Metric Tons of solid and liquid waste generated in ULBs will be treated scientifically.

“Establishment of decentralized processing facilities in 76 ULBs will be completed during the financial year 2022-23 and 690 Metric Ton of waste generated in ULBs will be scientifically treated, thereby benefitting nearly 14 lakh population,” they said.

Director Rural Sanitation Charandeep Singh told The Kashmir Monitor that the administration has incorporated all the verticals of management of solid and liquid waste.

“A district-level village sanitation plan has been formulated in which management of solid, liquid and faecal waste has been prioritised,” he said.

Singh said the department has embarked on a pilot project to train two women sarpanches at the district level on the management of solid and liquid waste.

“Next week a team of UNICEF will arrive and train the women sarpanches,” he said.