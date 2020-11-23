Wary about second COVID wave in Kashmir, doctors, government warn people against complacency

Srinagar: Doctors have pressed the alarm panic button after people started flouting the COVID-19 protocols across Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir government has collected Rs one million fine from the people for not wearing masks in public places across Srinagar district.

The government has issued a fresh advisory urging people to avoid closed spaces and wear masks in a bid to keep COVID at bay.

“There is a chance that the infection may spread in the winter. People should adhere to the SOPs so that we can control the infection,” said Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, district development commissioner, Srinagar.

From North to South, people can be seen without masks. No social distancing norm is being adhered to and COVID SOPs are being thrown to the winds. People are flouting rules at will, be at marriages, mournings, or official functions.

“We are trying hard to enforce mask rules. We have collected Rs 10 lakh as fine from people not wearing masks so far. People need to take all precautions,” he said.

Official figures reveal that the positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 106548. Of them, 5700 are active positive, 99219 have recovered. Nearly 1629 people have died –555 in Jammu division and 1074 in Kashmir division.

To date, 763975 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 19180 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by the government, 5700 in isolation, and 46800 in home surveillance. Besides, 690666 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Of the 2810409 samples tested, 2703861 have come back negative till November 22, 2020.

In Srinagar alone, nearly 4000 tests are conducted daily. “Srinagar city has a 12-13 lakh population. We have conducted four lakh tests in Srinagar so far. Nearly 4000 tests are being conducted daily. Plus tests in containment zones are being conducted vigorously,” said Shahid.

Last week, the government had said that the recovery rate has crossed 92 percent in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, a senior resident doctor at Covid ward said for the last one week, the number of cases is showing an increasing trend. “Our hospital admits 10-12 patients per day mostly people above 50 years of age with underlying symptoms”, he said.

President of Doctors Association Kashmir Dr. Suhail Naik warned against complacency saying it can take an ugly turn at any time.

“Mortality the rate in Kashmir is invariably higher. We have an unexpectedly higher death rate this year. We need to follow health protocols. In our serosurvey, we found 45 percent population has been infected and they have recovered. People need to take the virus seriously and adhere to health protocols,” he said.