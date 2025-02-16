Srinagar, Feb 15: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Imtiyaz Hussain, on Saturday called for a collective fight against drug abuse, urging the society to come together to eradicate this growing menace.

Speaking on the sidelines of a T-10 Cosco Cricket Tournament at Radpora Khanyar, SSP Srinagar Imtiyaz Hussain, as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said the residents of Jammu and Kashmir aspire for peace, prosperity, and development, and it is crucial to eliminate the “curse of drugs” from society to make that happen.

He said Jammu and Kashmir Police have been actively fighting to eradicate this menace. “We are taking strict action against those involved in spreading drugs among our children, but we need the support of locals to fight this together as a society,” he said.

He also appealed to parents to counsel their children so that police intervention does not become necessary. “We don’t want to register FIRs or book our children under PIT NDPS. Instead, the families should take responsibility and guide their loved ones toward a better future,” he said.

Similarly, expressing his aspirations for the youth of Kashmir, he said, “We want to see our youngsters shine on national and international platforms and achieve global success.”

Notably, the cricket tournament witnessed a large public gathering, with several officials in attendance, including SP North, DySP Khanyar, SHO Khanyar, and SHO Nowhatta, among other senior officials.