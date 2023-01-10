SRINAGAR: Continuing its action against drug menace, Police in Kashmir valley have registered 1021 NDPS cases, arrested 1685 drug peddlers including 138 notorious drug peddlers who have been detained under PIT NDPS Act during the previous year 2022. Besides, huge quantities of different types of contraband/psychotropic substances were recovered.

Besides during the previous year, mass campaigns including 1098 ‘Thana Divas’ meetings, 1206 Police Community Partnership Group meetings, Police Public Meetings, Counselling at Drug De-addiction Centers, engagement of youth in sports activities through Civic Action Programmes (CAP) were held by police across the districts of Kashmir valley to eradicate the drug menace and to create awareness among the general public and to seek their cooperation.

Furthermore, police busted many narco-terror modules in which 35 accused persons were arrested during the year 21-22 and apart from huge contraband banned substances, cash, arms & ammunition and other incriminating materials were recovered.

While acting tough against the drug menace, 1685 persons were arrested in 1021 NDPS related cases and out of them, 138 notorious drug peddlers were got booked under PIT NDPS Act. Pertinently, while giving top priority to the investigation of NDPS cases, out of 1021 registered cases, 917 cases were speedily challaned before different courts of law against the involved accused during the previous year.

During the previous year, Contraband/psychotropic substances seized include about 212 Kgs Charas, 56 Kgs Heroine, 13 Kgs Brown Sugar, 1127 Kgs Bhang, 4355 Kgs Poppy Straw, 1567 Kgs Fukki, 03 Kgs Ganja, 10979 Intoxin Syrup & 135052 capsules/tablets in 1021 NDPS cases.

Worth to mention here that, contraband/psychotropic substances seized in 167 cases stands destroyed after fulfilling the due process of law. The destroyed substances include 219 Kgs Poppy Straw, 97 Kgs Charas/charas powder, 4508 syrup bottles, 194 Kgs Bhung, 461 Kgs Fukki etc.

Moreover, during different drives against drug menace, illegally cultivated poppy/bhung spread on about 1020 Kanals of land was also got destroyed by police across the Kashmir Valley.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar-IPS has assured that in the current year the ‘war against drug menace’ shall continue with more vigour and strict action against the persons involved in drug menace shall be taken on all fronts by police. He however requested the community members to be part of the campaign by coming forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace & to secure the future of our youth.