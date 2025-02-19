SRINAGAR FEBRUARY 18: To review and strengthen ongoing measures to combat drug abuse and its peddling, a meeting of District level Committee on NCORD was today held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat here at Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex.

The meeting deliberated on key issues, including stricter enforcement actions against drug peddlers, intensified awareness campaigns, and enhanced treatment and rehabilitation facilities for those affected by substance abuse.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took first-hand appraisal from officers of all line departments and other stakeholders regarding the progress achieved in the ongoing fight against the drug menace to curb the drug menace and tighten the noose against drug peddlers in Srinagar District.

Dr. Bilal stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination and community involvement in tackling the menace of drug addiction. He emphasized the need for sustained awareness campaigns targeting vulnerable groups, particularly youth, and directed the concerned officers to intensify the awareness programs in the district.

Highlighting the need for accessible and effective treatment facilities for individuals battling addiction, the DC stressed up-to-mark facilities at drug-deaddiction centers like IMHAANS, JVC, and SMHS. He also called for the early operationalization of the Drug De-addiction & Rehabilitation Centre at Sanant Nagar.

He underlined the importance of a holistic approach involving prevention as well as education, treatment, rehabilitation, and reintegration of such individuals back into society, at the same time, strict enforcement measures as a strong deterrent.

He added that through a coordinated and multi-pronged approach, which includes prevention, enforcement, treatment, rehabilitation, and IEC strategies, the menace of drugs will be eliminated from Srinagar soon.

On the occasion, the DC stressed conducting intensified mass awareness programs to particularly educate the youth against the detrimental effects of drug abuse.

Besides DySP Headquarter Srinagar, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Agriculture Officer, District Social Welfare Officer, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Tehsildar Headquarter, the meeting was attended by the Officers of Excise Department, Drug Control Organization, Health, IMHANS, Rehabilitation Centers and other concerned departments.