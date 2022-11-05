Kulgam: Police have booked five notorious drug peddlers under the PIT NDPS act and shifted them to Baderwah and Rajouri jails.

A police spokesperson said in its continuous offensive against drug peddling, five chronic offenders, and notorious peddlers have been booked under PIT NDPS.

Those who have been booked include Gulzar Ahmad Sheikh of DH Pora, Tariq Ahmad Lone of Yaripora, Sajad Ahmad Baghat of Yaripora, Barkatullah Mir of Kulgam, and Aijaz Ahmad Ganie of Gadihama.

Gulzar Ahmad Sheikh, Tariq Ahmad Lone, and Sajad Ahmad Baghat have been lodged in the district jail, Baderwah, while Barkatullah Mir and Aijaz Ahmad Ganie have been lodged in the district jail, Rajouri.