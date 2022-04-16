SRINAGAR: Anti Corruption Bureau arrested Imtiyaz Ahmad Ghulam, Works Supervisor, Urban Environmental Engineering Department(UEED), Srinagar, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8000.

ACB said they received a written complaint alleging that a Supervisor is demanding Rs 8,000 from the sub-contractor who was executing work on behalf of the contractor. The work supervisor was demanding a bribe from the sub-contractor for allowing him to work on behalf of the contractor.

“After receiving the instant complaint, prima facie offence under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out. Consequently, the case was registered at P/S ACB Srinagar,” ACB said.

ACB said during the investigation a trap team was constituted. “The team caught Supervisor red-handed demanding and accepting bribe. He was arrested on the spot. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses. Further investigation into the case is on,” ACB said.