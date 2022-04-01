SRINAGAR: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Assistant Engineer, Rural Development Department, Block, Anantnag, for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹ 5,000.

Identified as Shakeel Ahmad Dar, he had demanded bribe for processing the pending bill of ₹98,776.

“The complainant alleged that he is contractor by profession and has done the work under MGNAREGA for ₹98,776. However, the accused engineer was demanding ₹5,000 bribe,” said an ACB spokesman.

On receipt of the complaint, a case under section 7 PC Act 1988 was registered and investigation taken up.

“During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team caught red handed Shakeel Ahmad Dar, Assistant Engineer, Rural Development Department, Block Pahalgam, Anantnag, demanding and accepting bribe of ₹5,000 from complainant. He was arrested on the spot. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses,” the spokesman said.

He said further investigations are going on.