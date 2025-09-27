War against terrorism not over yet: LG

SRINAGAR: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today chaired Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar to review the current security scenario in Jammu Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat, GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, GoC 16 Corps Lt Gen P K Mishra, GoC 9 Corps Lt Gen Rajan Sharawat, Air Vice Marshal Vikas Sharma, AOC J&K, S.J.M. Gillani, Special DG Coordination PHQ, Principal Secretary Home Chandraker Bharti, ADGP CID Nitish Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, senior officials of Armed Forces, CAPFs, J&K Police, Intelligence Agencies and civil administration.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated Security Forces, J&K Police and Intelligence agencies for the recent successful anti-terror operations in the Union Territory.

“War against terrorism is not over yet. Kinetic and non-Kinetic operations must continue. We must maintain the momentum and take stringent action against terrorism and its entire ecosystem,” the Lieutenant Governor told the officers.

He directed the security apparatus for continuous improvement and to proactively adapt to evolving threats. The Lieutenant Governor called for ‘Whole of Government Approach’ for effectively tackling radicalization and drug menace.