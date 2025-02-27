SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 27: Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Dr. Syed Darakhshan Andrabi today chaired a meeting in Srinagar for preparedness & arrangements for the holy month of Ramadan.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of different departments and Waqf Board officers and Imams and Ulema from different parts of the valley. Detailed deliberations were held to put in place all the arrangements for the holy month of Ramadan.

A coordinated road map was discussed and a plan of action was formulated. Dr Andrabi instructed the departmental representatives and Waqf officers to work in harmony so that people are facilitated properly. SP North Srinagar Hilal Ahmad Bhat, Dy S P Barleen Kour, SHO Nigeen Showkat Ahmad, Medical officer Dr Ghulam Hassan, Assistant Executive Engineer Jal Shakti department Mohd Yousuf, Sanitary Officer Gh Mustafa, Traffic Police representative Mohd. Ashraf, Executive Magistrate Waqf Board Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin, Executive Engineer Waqf Board & prominent Imams & Khateebs of the valley took part in the meeting.

Later Dr Andrabi led the new Mat-Laying process in Dargah Annexe after the completion of renovation work there. Dr Darakhshan said that the renovation of Waqf managed shrines will continue throughout J&K in the coming months.