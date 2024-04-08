Waqf chairperson chairs ‘Imam-o-Khateeb Conference’

SRINAGAR: ‌Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi today chaired a Conference of Imams & Khateebs at Srinagar today.

All Imams & Khateebs of Waqf Board participated in the conference whileas Waqf Board members Syed Mohammed Hussain & Dr Darakhshan Andrabi also participated in the conference.

Eid-al-Fitr arrangements were reviewed in the meeting and a deliberation on propagation of the sufi ideology took place where in all religious preachers expressed their views on the responsibility of Imams & Khateebs on social awakening related to the hazards of the drug abuse, importance of peace and harmony in the society.

Speaking on the occassion, Dr Andrabi said that it was the responsibility of the preachers to pass on the messages related to moral values and social values to the new generation in our society. “Spirit of inclusivity and spirituality is our strength & we need to propagate this sufi ideology.

The teachings of our spiritual leaders and Walis and Rishis need to be disseminated to the youth”, said Dr Darakhshan. She said that this was the age of the revival of the sufi thought in J&K and religious preachers ha

e a bigger role to play. While extending Eid greetings to the religious preachers, Dr Andrabi wished them all the best for Eid prayers in their respective areas.